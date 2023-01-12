Pakistani Foreign Ministry Denies Reports About Uranium Package

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that UK media reports, according to which the uranium package seized at London's Heathrow Airport originated from Pakistan, are "not factual".

'We have seen the media reports. We are confident that the reports are not factual," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was quoted as saying by media.

On January 11, the counter-terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police Service announced an investigation connected with a uranium package detected at Heathrow airport last month. According to law enforcement officers, the package was from Oman. The amount of uranium was extremely small and did not pose any threat to people.

Earlier in the day, UK newspaper the Sun reported that the package with uranium originated in Pakistan before arriving at Heathrow aboard an Oman Air passenger jet from Muscat.