Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest media reports said that a recent altercation between Egyptian students and local Kyrgyz residents was mistakenly attributed to Pakistani students, resulting in attacks on their hostels.

BISHKEK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Dozens of Pakistani students sustained injuries during mob violence targeting student hostels in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The latest media reports said that a recent altercation between Egyptian students and local Kyrgyz residents was mistakenly attributed to Pakistani students, resulting in attacks on their hostels.

The attackers forcibly entered the hostels, breaking room doors and assaulting several students.

The Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan has advised Pakistani students in Bishkek to remain indoors until the situation stabilizes. The embassy is coordinating with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

In a social media post, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Zaigham, assured that the embassy is actively working with local authorities to protect Pakistani students. He also provided emergency helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667 for students to contact in case of emergencies.

“Due to the mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation normalizes. We are in constant contact with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our student community,” the ambassador stated.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra-Baloch, echoed the ambassador’s message, emphasizing that the safety of Pakistani students is of utmost importance. She affirmed that the embassy is in touch with Kyrgyz authorities to support and protect the students.

Social media posts have also highlighted the incidents of mob violence at hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, with many sharing footage and images and calling for immediate assistance for the Pakistani students.

Ambassador Hasan Zaigham mentioned that the embassy staff is diligently responding to calls from Pakistani students and providing as much support as possible. “The Embassy of Pakistan is doing its utmost to assist Pakistani students in distress,” he stated on social media.

FO spokesperson Baloch confirmed the ambassador’s efforts, noting that the embassy team is available on the provided emergency numbers, which are also accessible via WhatsApp.

She advised students and their families to send text messages or use WhatsApp if phone lines are busy due to high traffic.