Pakistan’s Armed Forces Vow Befitting Response To Any Aggression Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:37 AM
The Inter Services Public Relations says February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) Armed Forces of Pakistan have vowed that any aggression against the people of Pakistan, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, will be responded immediately with full might and without any hesitation.
On the commemoration of fifth anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" today, the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.
The statement said despite desperate Indian attempts to favorably shape the information space, the events of that fateful day showcased absolute operational ascendance of Pakistan's Armed Forces over the Indian side.
It added that the steadfastness and competence of Pakistan's Armed Forces were acknowledged by military experts and analysts throughout the world, effectively debunking frivolous Indian claims which could not stand to factual scrutiny.
The strategic foresight to return the downed pilot in interest of peace, from a position of strength and after having dominated the opposing force decisively, is unanimously hailed, to this day, by the international community as a remarkable gesture of political maturity and superior statecraft.
The statement concluded by saying that as a state committed to peace, Pakistan shall continue to emphasize the importance of peaceful coexistence with its neighbours.
