Pakistan's Envoy Holds Meeting With Biosafety, Biotechnology Team In Brussels

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday visited the facilities at Sciencesano in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday visited the facilities at Sciencesano in Brussels.

During her visit, she held a meeting with the Biosafety and Biotechnology team at Sciencesano.

In the meeting existing regulatory procedures in Belgium and the EU came under discussion. Collaborative platforms were also explored in the meeting.

