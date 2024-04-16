Pakistan's Envoy Holds Meeting With Biosafety, Biotechnology Team In Brussels
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday visited the facilities at Sciencesano in Brussels
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday visited the facilities at Sciencesano in Brussels.
During her visit, she held a meeting with the Biosafety and Biotechnology team at Sciencesano.
In the meeting existing regulatory procedures in Belgium and the EU came under discussion. Collaborative platforms were also explored in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar
Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif7 minutes ago
-
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued7 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Attock7 minutes ago
-
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar51 minutes ago
-
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman54 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told54 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains54 minutes ago
-
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates54 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-1331 hour ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges1 hour ago
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party2 hours ago