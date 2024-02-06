(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Amna Baloch visited Vaccinopolis, an innovative vaccine research center at University of Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Amna Baloch visited Vaccinopolis, an innovative vaccine research center at University of Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.

During her visit, she held useful interactions with Prof. Pierre Van Damme and the team to identify potential areas of collaboration in medical biotechnology and vaccine development.