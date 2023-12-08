Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoys Present Diplomatic Credentials To Russian, Iraqi Presidents

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan's envoys present diplomatic credentials to Russian, Iraqi presidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The ambassadors of Pakistan to Russia and Iraq presented their diplomatic credentials to the presidents of their respective host countries.

Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V.

Putin in a grand ceremony in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, said a press release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed presented his credentials to President of Republic of Iraq Dr. Abdul Latif Rashid.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways and means to boost bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Iraq Rashid Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

29 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

27 minutes ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

46 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

49 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

49 minutes ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

45 minutes ago
Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

45 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

45 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

54 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

45 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

45 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan