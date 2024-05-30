PAKSAT MM-1 to bridge digital divide, empower Pakistan: Suparco

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), Dr Imtnan-Ul-Haque Qazi, on Thursday hailed the launching of Pakistan's second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM-1, as a significant milestone in the country's pursuit of a digitally connected future.

"The PAKSAT MM-1 satellite will provide a range of communication services, including broadband internet, tv broadcasting, mobile banking, and VSAT connectivity," Director Suparco told private news channel.

He said the satellite's advanced technology will enable effective internet provision in remote areas such as Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan, where optical fiber was not available.

This will also contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network, meeting the growing demands of the telecom sector and addressing the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

Dr Qazi said that Primary objective of PAKSAT MM-1 was to strengthen Pakistan's communication infrastructure, paving the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, and transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

To a query, he emphasized that successful launching of PAKSAT MM-1, is a testament to country's commitment to harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve lives, and bridge the digital divide.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has launched of its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM-1, from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on Thursday.

This development comes after the country launched its first satellite as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission from Hainan earlier this month.

