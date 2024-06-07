Open Menu

PakSat MM1 Reaches Its Earth Orbit: SUPARCO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit: SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched recently by Pakistan's National Space Agency SUPARCO, has reached its earth orbit on June 05 successfully.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth. The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East.

The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.

After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning.

Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite PakSat MM1 was launched from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China on May 30.

The satellite PakSat MM1 was jointly designed and developed by SUPARCO and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).

This is a Geostationary Satellite based on advanced communication technologies that will greatly enhance the satellite-based communication services of the country and will fulfill the needs of commercial as well as government users.

High Throughput System (HTS) technology on board PakSat-MM1 will substantially boost connectivity to the last mile and will reshape the future of satellite communication in Pakistan.

This will be the key to connect the unconnected with the rest of the country. PakSat MM1 will ensure affordable bandwidth with higher reach within the country. Sectors such as e-commerce, tele-medicine, e-governance, Pak SBAS svc and many others will be able to grow and serve unlike never before.

PakSat MM1 will also have Pak-SBAS (Pakistan Space Based Augmentation System) payload which will provide the integrity-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services making Pakistan the 11th country in the world that will launch its own SBAS beside USA, Russia, China, Japan, Europe, India, South Korea, Australia, Nigeria and Algeria.

PakSat-MM1 is manifestation of government’s will and commitment to achieve self-reliance in space science, space technology and its applications. It is also a testament to the longstanding and unshakeable friendship between Pakistan and People's republic of China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Internet World Technology Australia Russia Europe China Algeria Japan South Korea Nigeria Salvadoran Colon May June From Government Industry 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

15 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

15 hours ago
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

15 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

15 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

15 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

15 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan