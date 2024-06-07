PakSat MM1 Reaches Its Earth Orbit: SUPARCO
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched recently by Pakistan's National Space Agency SUPARCO, has reached its earth orbit on June 05 successfully.
According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth. The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East.
The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.
After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning.
Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the spokesperson said.
Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite PakSat MM1 was launched from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China on May 30.
The satellite PakSat MM1 was jointly designed and developed by SUPARCO and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).
This is a Geostationary Satellite based on advanced communication technologies that will greatly enhance the satellite-based communication services of the country and will fulfill the needs of commercial as well as government users.
High Throughput System (HTS) technology on board PakSat-MM1 will substantially boost connectivity to the last mile and will reshape the future of satellite communication in Pakistan.
This will be the key to connect the unconnected with the rest of the country. PakSat MM1 will ensure affordable bandwidth with higher reach within the country. Sectors such as e-commerce, tele-medicine, e-governance, Pak SBAS svc and many others will be able to grow and serve unlike never before.
PakSat MM1 will also have Pak-SBAS (Pakistan Space Based Augmentation System) payload which will provide the integrity-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services making Pakistan the 11th country in the world that will launch its own SBAS beside USA, Russia, China, Japan, Europe, India, South Korea, Australia, Nigeria and Algeria.
PakSat-MM1 is manifestation of government’s will and commitment to achieve self-reliance in space science, space technology and its applications. It is also a testament to the longstanding and unshakeable friendship between Pakistan and People's republic of China.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan calls for India's accountability over 7,000 custodial deaths in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claimed three lives in Esa Khail19 minutes ago
-
K-Electric achieves zero load shedding on 1,500 feeders in Karachi: NA told29 minutes ago
-
PIA flights to Europe to be restored soon: Minister39 minutes ago
-
Gilani for formation of Senate Standing Committees39 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop on climate change studies held39 minutes ago
-
Opposition’s protest leads to adjournment of Senate session till Monday48 minutes ago
-
Expert on WFS day stresses awarness, urgent steps to fight malnutrition with adoption of healthy lif ..48 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most districts of KP49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 MoUs for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors58 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah advocates public-private partnership for institutions58 minutes ago
-
Gillani for formation of Senate Standing Committees59 minutes ago