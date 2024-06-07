PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit: SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched recently by Pakistan's National Space Agency SUPARCO, has reached its earth orbit on June 05 successfully.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth. The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East.

The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.

After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning.

Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite PakSat MM1 was launched from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China on May 30.

The satellite PakSat MM1 was jointly designed and developed by SUPARCO and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).

This is a Geostationary Satellite based on advanced communication technologies that will greatly enhance the satellite-based communication services of the country and will fulfill the needs of commercial as well as government users.

High Throughput System (HTS) technology on board PakSat-MM1 will substantially boost connectivity to the last mile and will reshape the future of satellite communication in Pakistan.

This will be the key to connect the unconnected with the rest of the country. PakSat MM1 will ensure affordable bandwidth with higher reach within the country. Sectors such as e-commerce, tele-medicine, e-governance, Pak SBAS svc and many others will be able to grow and serve unlike never before.

PakSat MM1 will also have Pak-SBAS (Pakistan Space Based Augmentation System) payload which will provide the integrity-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services making Pakistan the 11th country in the world that will launch its own SBAS beside USA, Russia, China, Japan, Europe, India, South Korea, Australia, Nigeria and Algeria.

PakSat-MM1 is manifestation of government’s will and commitment to achieve self-reliance in space science, space technology and its applications. It is also a testament to the longstanding and unshakeable friendship between Pakistan and People's republic of China.