Parliamentarians Hail President's Speech As Reminiscent Of State Policy, Rebuke Opposition's Protest

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke Opposition's protest

The members of the National Assembly on Thursday hailed President Asif Ali Zardari's speech at the joint sitting of the Parliament as reminiscent of the state policy and rebuked the Opposition for its protest in the middle of the presidential address

Talking to media outside the Parliament, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali said it was the responsibility of senior parliamentarians to reduce the political tension and create unity within the House whereas it was not appropriate to make noise in the Assembly during the President's address.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali said it was the responsibility of senior parliamentarians to reduce the political tension and create unity within the House whereas it was not appropriate to make noise in the Assembly during the President's address.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah on the occasion said President Asif Ali Zardari's address to the Parliament for the seventh time was a historic honor and the country's policy was evident in the President's address.

Shah said that the policy was clear as the President gave vision to determine the right direction of the state. He said that the country would be on the path of development only with the democratic continuity and supremacy of the parliament.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) senior leader and MNA, Shehla Raza said the Parliament was the voice of the people, the President's address to the Parliament was important for the supremacy of the Constitution and the strength of the Parliament. "PPP has always made sacrifices for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy, we did not allow locks to be put on the Parliament House, PPP will continue to make all kinds of sacrifices for the supremacy of the Parliament," she added.

Awami National Party (ANP) Chief, Aimal Wali Khan said it was a conspiracy being made to make the parliament and the democratic system look filthy. "A certain group is active in the parliament against democracy, it is sad that some people in the house were proudly shouting slogans of 'eight hundred thieves, eight hundred thieves'," the ANP chief said.

PPPP senior leader, Faisal Karim Kundi said President Asif Ali Zardari has given his powers to the Parliament in the past as well, he was still working for the strengthening of the Parliament.

PPPP, MNA, Syed Ali Musa Gillani said President's Zardari's speech was a brilliant step towards safeguarding the constitutional and democratic values of the country. However, all the parliamentarians could benefit from the political wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari depicted in the speech and can get guidance for putting the country back on track of betterment, he added.

MNA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sardar Latif Khosa said that the title of President was a constitutional requirement as well as a tradition. Sardar Latif Khosa said that the office of President should be uncontroversial as his office was the symbol of federation in the country.

