- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke Opposition's protest
Parliamentarians Hail President's Speech As Reminiscent Of State Policy, Rebuke Opposition's Protest
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The members of the National Assembly on Thursday hailed President Asif Ali Zardari's speech at the joint sitting of the Parliament as reminiscent of the state policy and rebuked the Opposition for its protest in the middle of the presidential address
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The members of the National Assembly on Thursday hailed President Asif Ali Zardari's speech at the joint sitting of the Parliament as reminiscent of the state policy and rebuked the Opposition for its protest in the middle of the presidential address.
Talking to media outside the Parliament, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali said it was the responsibility of senior parliamentarians to reduce the political tension and create unity within the House whereas it was not appropriate to make noise in the Assembly during the President's address.
Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah on the occasion said President Asif Ali Zardari's address to the Parliament for the seventh time was a historic honor and the country's policy was evident in the President's address.
Shah said that the policy was clear as the President gave vision to determine the right direction of the state. He said that the country would be on the path of development only with the democratic continuity and supremacy of the parliament.
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) senior leader and MNA, Shehla Raza said the Parliament was the voice of the people, the President's address to the Parliament was important for the supremacy of the Constitution and the strength of the Parliament. "PPP has always made sacrifices for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy, we did not allow locks to be put on the Parliament House, PPP will continue to make all kinds of sacrifices for the supremacy of the Parliament," she added.
Awami National Party (ANP) Chief, Aimal Wali Khan said it was a conspiracy being made to make the parliament and the democratic system look filthy. "A certain group is active in the parliament against democracy, it is sad that some people in the house were proudly shouting slogans of 'eight hundred thieves, eight hundred thieves'," the ANP chief said.
PPPP senior leader, Faisal Karim Kundi said President Asif Ali Zardari has given his powers to the Parliament in the past as well, he was still working for the strengthening of the Parliament.
PPPP, MNA, Syed Ali Musa Gillani said President's Zardari's speech was a brilliant step towards safeguarding the constitutional and democratic values of the country. However, all the parliamentarians could benefit from the political wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari depicted in the speech and can get guidance for putting the country back on track of betterment, he added.
MNA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sardar Latif Khosa said that the title of President was a constitutional requirement as well as a tradition. Sardar Latif Khosa said that the office of President should be uncontroversial as his office was the symbol of federation in the country.
Recent Stories
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material
Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine other senior officers: Ruto
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC
Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l co ..
RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat
Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terr ..
New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season
Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material4 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC6 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l conference6 minutes ago
-
RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat6 minutes ago
-
Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism6 minutes ago
-
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season40 minutes ago
-
Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor40 minutes ago
-
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout43 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive43 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives42 minutes ago
-
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif43 minutes ago
-
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area43 minutes ago