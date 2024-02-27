Open Menu

Parliamentary Representation Key For Reserved Seats Allocation: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Azam Nazir Tarar, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Tuesday said that only political parties with representation in the Parliament could qualify for the allocation of reserved minority and women seats.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Azam Nazir Tarar pointed out that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), without winning any seats or participating in the election, is now demanding reserved seats.

The political parties that have secured seats in the parliament are entitled to reserve seat allocations.

He further said that legal standpoint regarding reserved seats is evident and only parties with parliamentary seats will be granted reserved seats. He said that SIC didn't make PML-N party in its petition about reserved seats, while other political parties filed petitions with the Election Commission. The Commission, he said merged all the petitions concerning allocation of minority and women reserve seats.

The PML-N leader pointed out that there is a lot of discussion on the delay in allocating reserved seats, and same individuals have also asked the Election Commission to postpone the case.

Ali Zafar has requested more time from the EC to submit a reply by tomorrow. He further said that legal position on reserved seats is clear, and the parties which have won seats in the parliament will get reserved seats.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Atta Tarar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for hastily joining the Sunni Unity Council, in an attempt to secure specific seats, which goes against the Constitution.

He said that PTI's actions have led to their own downfall, as according to the Constitution and Law, holding intra-party elections could have avoided in this situation.

Atta Tarar mentioned that if the SIC members had submitted their priority for reserve list on time then they could have claimed reserve seats as usual. He criticized the PTI for attempting to violate the Constitution, stating that it's not a surprise. He accused the PTI of breaking law, highlighting that the PTI does not exist in the parliament.

