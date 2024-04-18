Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor

The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Governor Sindh said that officers play a major role in the development, peace and prosperity of any country.

Extending maximum relief to the people should be the main goal of the officers, he said.

The Governor said that establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a commendable initiative and this will bring an economic revolution in the country, he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there is a need to work together for stability and development of Pakistan.

He further said that it was our first responsibility to promote the positive image of the country in the whole world.

Later, the course participants visited the IT marquee.