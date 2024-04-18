- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor
Participants Of Management Course Of WAPDA Administrative Staff College Meet Governor
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 10:26 PM
The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday.
Addressing the participants, the Governor Sindh said that officers play a major role in the development, peace and prosperity of any country.
Extending maximum relief to the people should be the main goal of the officers, he said.
The Governor said that establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a commendable initiative and this will bring an economic revolution in the country, he added.
Kamran Khan Tessori said that there is a need to work together for stability and development of Pakistan.
He further said that it was our first responsibility to promote the positive image of the country in the whole world.
Later, the course participants visited the IT marquee.
Recent Stories
New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season8 minutes ago
-
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout11 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive11 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives10 minutes ago
-
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif11 minutes ago
-
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area11 minutes ago
-
Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock22 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case22 minutes ago
-
Accused of attempted murder arrested11 minutes ago
-
Pb govt gives Saeed Ahmed CO MCM charge11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for publicly humiliating woman in Jand11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for bye-elections in Punjab11 minutes ago