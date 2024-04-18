Open Menu

Participants Of Management Course Of WAPDA Administrative Staff College Meet Governor

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor

The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The participants of the 62nd senior Management Course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the Governor Sindh said that officers play a major role in the development, peace and prosperity of any country.

Extending maximum relief to the people should be the main goal of the officers, he said.

The Governor said that establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a commendable initiative and this will bring an economic revolution in the country, he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there is a need to work together for stability and development of Pakistan.

He further said that it was our first responsibility to promote the positive image of the country in the whole world.

Later, the course participants visited the IT marquee.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Governor WAPDA

Recent Stories

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

8 minutes ago
 Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

8 minutes ago
 CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next ..

CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

8 minutes ago
 Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

11 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

11 minutes ago
 Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

11 minutes ago
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

11 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

10 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

11 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

11 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

11 minutes ago
 8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan