Parvez Elahi's Indictment Delayed Again In Two Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:18 PM

The indictment of former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others was once again delayed in two corruption cases on Thursday

The Adiala Jail officials did not produce the former chief minister before the concerned courts due to medical reasons. They submitted a medical report stating that Parvez Elahi received injuries after falling in the jail washroom, and doctors advised him to rest.

In response, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing of the case regarding illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly until May 2.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed.

The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

Similarly, an accountability court also delayed the indictment of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the case proceedings and adjourned the matter until May 9.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in Gujrat district during his second term as chief minister of Punjab.

It is worth mentioning here that Moonis Elahi had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.

