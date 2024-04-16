PDMA Punjab Ready To Deal With Series Of Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM
In view of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, PDMA Punjab is ready to deal with the series of rains
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In view of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, PDMA Punjab is ready to deal with the series of rains.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that stormy rains, lightning, thunder and strong winds are the weather forecast. There are chances of heavy rain across Punjab from 18th to 21st April.
According to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an alert has been issued to the districts administration. The departments of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communication have issued an alert to the local governments. Information Department, WASA, Punjab Police and Civil Defense have also been alerted in view of the weather situation.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed has issued instructions to the administrations across the province to remain alert. He said that the obstacles in the way of rivers and canals should be removed immediately. Rescue organizations should be ready for any emergency situation.
All institutions can fight natural calamities only through mutual cooperation, he added.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed to take precautionary measures. He said that PDMA control room is active round the clock. The people living in the low lying areas will get full support from the institutions. Those living on the banks of rivers and streams should take precautions. By making the flow of water possible, loss of life and property can be avoided, he added.
He said there are clear instructions from Chief Minister Punjab that negligence or irresponsibility will not be tolerated. He further said that the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority of the department. Citizens are also being informed about the upcoming season through print, electronic and social media. District administration, rescue agencies and PDMA helpline are available to the public round the clock.
