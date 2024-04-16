Open Menu

PDMA Punjab Ready To Deal With Series Of Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM

PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains

In view of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, PDMA Punjab is ready to deal with the series of rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In view of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, PDMA Punjab is ready to deal with the series of rains.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that stormy rains, lightning, thunder and strong winds are the weather forecast. There are chances of heavy rain across Punjab from 18th to 21st April.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an alert has been issued to the districts administration. The departments of Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communication have issued an alert to the local governments. Information Department, WASA, Punjab Police and Civil Defense have also been alerted in view of the weather situation.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed has issued instructions to the administrations across the province to remain alert. He said that the obstacles in the way of rivers and canals should be removed immediately. Rescue organizations should be ready for any emergency situation.

All institutions can fight natural calamities only through mutual cooperation, he added.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed to take precautionary measures. He said that PDMA control room is active round the clock. The people living in the low lying areas will get full support from the institutions. Those living on the banks of rivers and streams should take precautions. By making the flow of water possible, loss of life and property can be avoided, he added.

He said there are clear instructions from Chief Minister Punjab that negligence or irresponsibility will not be tolerated. He further said that the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority of the department. Citizens are also being informed about the upcoming season through print, electronic and social media. District administration, rescue agencies and PDMA helpline are available to the public round the clock.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Social Media Alert April All From Rains

Recent Stories

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

2 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

55 seconds ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

2 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told

Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told

2 minutes ago
 Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wi ..

Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet

2 minutes ago
 Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over fl ..

Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears

2 minutes ago
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates

DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates

2 minutes ago
 LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad f ..

LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-133

28 minutes ago
 Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to en ..

Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war

28 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bak ..

Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bakery

28 minutes ago
 Historic Trump trial shifts to grilling of potenti ..

Historic Trump trial shifts to grilling of potential jurors

28 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding ..

Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan