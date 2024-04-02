PDMA Works On Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024 To Identify Monsoon Hazards
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) In response to the looming threat of monsoon-related disasters, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday embarked on a comprehensive contingency plan for the year 2024.
The plan aims to engage all relevant stakeholders in identifying potential hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks associated with the monsoon season. By mapping available resources, the authorities seek to minimize disaster risks and ensure a well-coordinated response to any emergencies that may arise.
In a recent pre-planning meeting, chaired by the Director of Disaster Risk Management at PDMA, Said Nawab, representatives from various provincial line departments came together to lay the groundwork for the upcoming monsoon season. Director PDMA highlighted the importance of collaboration, stating, "We have initiated the process of Monsoon Contingency Planning 2024 by involving all stakeholders.
These series of meetings will continue throughout April, with the aim of finalizing the contingency plan by the end of May 2024."
PDMA has taken proactive measures to assign specific roles and responsibilities to each department involved in the monsoon plan. Furthermore, tools for data collection have been developed and shared with stakeholders, providing valuable information on district-specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, and potential impacts.
The comprehensive approach adopted by the authorities underscores their commitment to prevention, mitigation, and response strategies in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season. Through effective coordination and proactive planning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to mitigate the impact of monsoon-related disasters and safeguard the well-being of its residents.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iftar Dastarkhawan- a massive relief for labourers3 minutes ago
-
Govt can earn foreign exchange from exporting surplus sugar, suggests PSMA4 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits exams centers to review arrangements4 minutes ago
-
KPRA collects Rs. 30.3 billion in 9 months of current FY4 minutes ago
-
LHC Bar moves SC in matter of judges' letter4 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate4 minutes ago
-
BNP delegation offers condolences to ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 2,436 connections for gas theft4 minutes ago
-
PPP secures 10, MQM-P 1, Independent 1 Senate seats from Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown against kite-flying14 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves six development schemes14 minutes ago
-
PBF urges competitive energy rates for industry14 minutes ago