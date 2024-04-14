Open Menu

Peaceful Protests Are Allowed, Anarchy Won't Be Tolerated: Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won't be tolerated: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi asserted on Sunday that despite numerous requests for discussion and reconciliation from the government, the opposition mission was to create turmoil in the country instead of defending constitutional supremacy.

“The Chairman of the Pakistan People Party (PPP), for the sake of democracy, again extends an invitation to the opposition to participate in a table talk discussion for reconciliation.”

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the democratic right of every party to protest, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should protest peacefully without spreading anarchy in the country.

In response to a question about the Sindh Government's position on the protest led by PTI, he stated that while the Sindh Government backs peaceful protests according to democratic practices, legal action will be taken in cases of anarchy.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan People Party Democracy Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan