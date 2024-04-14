(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi asserted on Sunday that despite numerous requests for discussion and reconciliation from the government, the opposition mission was to create turmoil in the country instead of defending constitutional supremacy.

“The Chairman of the Pakistan People Party (PPP), for the sake of democracy, again extends an invitation to the opposition to participate in a table talk discussion for reconciliation.”

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the democratic right of every party to protest, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should protest peacefully without spreading anarchy in the country.

In response to a question about the Sindh Government's position on the protest led by PTI, he stated that while the Sindh Government backs peaceful protests according to democratic practices, legal action will be taken in cases of anarchy.