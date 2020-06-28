UrduPoint.com
People Need Development, Prosperity Instead Of Politics: Aleem Khan

People need development, prosperity instead of politics: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that people need development and prosperity instead of hollow slogans and political activities.

He was presiding over a review meeting of ongoing and completed development projects in different areas of NA-129 and PP-158, here on Sunday.

He said the opposition parties were pursuing a policy of criticism for the sake of criticism while the government was working on building the country. He said that funds were being used to solve problems of people in different areas and the focus was on solving real problems instead of launching ceremonial projects.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately, in the last 10 years, the Nawaz-League gave importance to money-making only in the name of mega projects, which resulted in multiplication of problems in densely populated areas.

He said that in NA-129, PP-157 and 158, a strategy had been formulated keeping in view development of these areas at the union council level and focal persons have been deployed for different sectors. He said these focal persons were completing development works as per the needs of people. Complaints related to various departments were also being monitored and addressed on daily basis, the minister added.

Earlier, the meeting was told that a mega project of construction of Zarar Shaheed Road at a cost of 16.5 crore had been approved, while different local projects worth Rs 13 crore had already been completed in which carpeting of streets and roads, patch-work, water filtration plants, various projects of WASA were included.

The senior minister was informed that further developmental projects of Rs 10 crore for sewerage and other works had also been approved on which work would begin soon. He was told that so far local development projects had been completed in Gulistan Colony, Shah Jamal, Ahata Mol Chand, Mian Mir Colony, Gondi Pir, Fazilia Colony, Basti Syedan Shah, Baja Line and Railway Colony areas.

Expressing satisfaction over these development works, Abdul Aleem Khan directed the focal persons to take into account the needs of the local people. He said that in the next phase, development works in NA-129 and PP-157 would also be completed expeditiously for which the initial homework had been completed. He added that these developmental works were being started in every area without any discrimination and keeping in view genuine requirements of the residents.

