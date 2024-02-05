People Of Gilgit-Baltistan Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The people of Gilgit Baltistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday.
On the occasion, rallies were taken out across Gilgit-Baltistan.
Speakers while addressing the participants of the rellies said that Kashmir is the main artery of Pakistan.
The people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand by the side of their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian oppression.
In this context, an important rally was held in Gilgit City in which Special Assistant to CM GB for Information Iman Shah, Law Secretary GB Rahim Gul, district administration officers, students and a large number of people participated.
Participants of the rellies chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.
The main rally started from Benazir Chowk Gilgit and ended at Ghari Bagh.
On this occasion Special Assistant on Information Iman Shah while addressing the participants of the rally said that India is martyring the innocent Kashmiri in the valley.
The people of Gilgit-Baltistan were and will always be with the people of Kashmir.
He said that the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will also be able to breathe in free air.
He further said that the United Nations should pay immediate attention to this important issue and play a practical role in giving the oppressed Kashmiris their birthright.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan for elections chalked out4 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Geelani stands for independence of IIOJK despite Indian forces' endless oppression, human r ..13 minutes ago
-
DSO Dera organizes cricket match on Kashmir Solidarity Day14 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with full zeal, fervor & renewed pledge14 minutes ago
-
WHO’s `Own a Tree’ initiative fosters strong bond of attachment between children-plants14 minutes ago
-
Media helpline launched for quick redressal of journalists' complaints: Solangi24 minutes ago
-
SFA signs two agreements with KU's ICCBS34 minutes ago
-
One killed in car-bike collision34 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad38 minutes ago
-
Entire nation stands with Kashmiris to support their right to self-determination: PM44 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with full zeal, fervor & renewed pledge44 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with Kashmiri brothers: DC44 minutes ago