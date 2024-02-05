Open Menu

People Of Gilgit-Baltistan Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

People of Gilgit-Baltistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The people of Gilgit Baltistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday.

On the occasion, rallies were taken out across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speakers while addressing the participants of the rellies said that Kashmir is the main artery of Pakistan.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand by the side of their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian oppression.

In this context, an important rally was held in Gilgit City in which Special Assistant to CM GB for Information Iman Shah, Law Secretary GB Rahim Gul, district administration officers, students and a large number of people participated.

Participants of the rellies chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.

The main rally started from Benazir Chowk Gilgit and ended at Ghari Bagh.

On this occasion Special Assistant on Information Iman Shah while addressing the participants of the rally said that India is martyring the innocent Kashmiri in the valley.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan were and will always be with the people of Kashmir.

He said that the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will also be able to breathe in free air.

He further said that the United Nations should pay immediate attention to this important issue and play a practical role in giving the oppressed Kashmiris their birthright.

More Stories From Pakistan