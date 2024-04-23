PFA disposes of 1500 adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 1500 liter adulterated milk after holding picket in Kot Addu, official spokesman said.

The food safety team checked two vehicles carrying the milk during the blockade where the anamolies were unearthed.

Overall Rs. 10000 were fined to owners of the vehicles.

DG PFA, Asim Javed said the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk when got checked through lacto machine.

He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot.

He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of commoners.

He said milk is essential product for the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about health of the people.

He termed the adulterated are in fact criminals of society.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with members of Punjab Food Authority to dispel further movement of the adulteration mafia in their surrounding.