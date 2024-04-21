PFA Disposes Off Over 20 Maund Unhealthy Pickle, Jams In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at a factory manufacturing unhealthy pickles and jams in 517 EB Burewala on Sunday and seized more than 20 maund of low quality condiments and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on factory owner.
According to details, the food safety teams raided in 517/EB Burewala and seized over 20 mounds of contaminated with fungus pickle and preserves which was later disposed off.
A lot of lizards and insects were found in the production area. Chemical drums were being used for the storage of pickle. The unhygienic pickle was used to be supplied to grocery stores and hotels.
