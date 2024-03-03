PFA holds seminar under eat safe kids campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday organized "Eat Safe kids" Seminar in a private school to train the students on consuming home-cooked food items instead of street food.

The seminar instructed the school administration to supply quality items at the school canteen whereas, teachers and parents were also informed about choosing nutritious food for children.

Addressing the seminar speakers said that the future of the country is connected with the better mental and physical development of the students. "To create a disease-free healthy society, we have to work at the grassroots level", they said.

The school management and parents ensured their full cooperation for the better development of the students.

The participants appreciated the initiatives of the Director General (PFA) and thanked the officials for a worthy activity.