PHA To Plant Variety Of Flowers In Parks, Green Belts
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In order to make the city lush green, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant a variety of flowers in green belts, parks and alongside the main roads during Spring plantation drive.
A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that the flowers would be planted in green belts and alongside the Club Road, Bilal Road, Kutchery Road, Jail Road, Sammundri Road, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Jhang Road, Narwala Road and others.
He said that the process of planting multicolored flowers was being started immediately in all the four towns of the city -- Iqbal Town, Madina Town, Lyallpur Town, Jinnah Town.
He said that the initiative would help in enhancing the beauty of the city as well as eliminating environmental pollution.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enhanced security measures for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs9 minutes ago
-
Leopard found dead in Haryala Kashmir9 minutes ago
-
CPO seeks comprehensive report of murder in judicial complex premises9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Dubai Consulate team visits injured of Ajman fire incident9 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against hoarding of fertilizers10 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive in full swing10 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred SP, constable offered19 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad transfers seven SHOs19 minutes ago
-
A crackdown launched against drug peddlers in S.Waziristan19 minutes ago
-
Suprintendent Prisons plant saplings in premises of Sukkur Jail19 minutes ago
-
Outgoing caretaker CM presented guard of honour20 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two Injured in various incidents in Karachi20 minutes ago