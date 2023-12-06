Open Menu

PHA's 7-day Lok Mela Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A seven-day Lok Mela, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, will start on Wednesday, which will continue December 13, to highlight the culture of Sargodha and Punjab and provide recreational facilities to citizens.

Various competitions would be organised including musical concert, fire-works, national/cultural songs, smog awareness activities, stage performance, tree plantation awareness activities and other amusements.

People from all walks of life are expected to visit the Lok Mela.

Focal person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan told APP on Wednesday Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti would inaugurate the Mela while inaugural ceremony would be held at PHA’s head office.

Shafqat Awan said that the PHA was striving to highlight Sargodha culture and urged people to visit the Mela to see the real reflection of Punjabi culture.

