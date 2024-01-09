PHOTA organizes awareness seminar

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram participated as special guest in the awareness seminar organized by Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram participated as special guest in the awareness seminar organized by Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) VC Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Amirud Din Medical College's Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-Farid Zafar, PHOTA Director General Prof. Dr. Shehzad Anwar, Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) MS Prof. Dr. Jodat Saleem, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dean Professor Dr. Faisal Saud Dar and a number of other scholars attended the seminar.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said that Pakistan is facing many problems in the health sector. "We have to adopt a better lifestyle to lead a better life. We are currently paying a heavy price for the habit of eating fast food."

He added that PKLI is an exemplary institution.

Recently, three human lives have been saved at the Institute. Indiscriminate action is being taken against the elements involved in the heinous business of illegal transplantation of human organs, he added. "I have already announced to donate all my organs. It is a great charity to save someone's life by donating my organs. According to SOPs, human organs are procured during brain death," he disclosed.

Caretaker Provincial Minister appealed to the scholars to spread awareness about human organ donation in the society.

He congratulated the administration for organizing the awareness seminar.

The FJMU VC Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said that quacks are playing with human lives. "I am grateful to the management for inviting me to the seminar," he added.

KEMU VC Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said that Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is doing very well.

Principal Prof.Dr. Sardar Al-Farid Zafar also congratulated PHOTA Director General and his team for organizing the awareness seminar.