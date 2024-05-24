Open Menu

PIA Flight Carrying 171 Students Reached Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:47 PM

PIA special flight PK 6264 carrying 50 female students among 171 students reached Quetta from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) PIA special flight PK 6264 carrying 50 female students among 171 students reached Quetta from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan here on Friday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Development Bakht Mohammad Kakar, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zareen Khan Magsi and Director General of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Manzoor Hussain welcomed the students along with their staff upon their arrival at Quetta Airport.

On this occasion, the OPF staff presented Pakistani flag, flowers and lunch boxes to the students and transport was also provided by OPF to return to Quetta city.

Director General OPF informed the Chief Minister that OPF was providing full support and assistance to the students who have returned to their homeland including Quetta.

He said that this would continue until the complete evacuation of students from Kyrgyzstan.

Appreciating the efforts of OPF, CM Balochistan said that the Balochistan government would use all means to bring the students to their native areas and the efforts of OPF in this regard were valuable.

