Plantation Drive Starts At Gomal University By GYMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Financial Aid Office of Gomal University and the Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) jointly organized the 2024 plantation drive on campus.
The Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah, being chief guest of the event, inaugurated the plantation campaign and Waste Bin drive while deans, professors, directors, administrative officers and students were also present on this occasion, said a press release issued here.
On this occasion, the vice-chancellor, Registrar Gomal University Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Jilani and Dean Faculty of Law Professor Dr Zahid Awan planted saplings in the premises of the university.
In-charge of Gomal University’s Financial Aid Dr Hamid Khan briefed the vice chancellor and other guests about GYMC of HEC.
Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said trees are a significant source of oxygen and add to the beauty of the environment.
Therefore, he said that efforts should be made to plant more trees to promote a healthy environment.
He said the whole world was under threat of global warming and maximum plantation was a way to overcome this challenge. He stressed the need to make future generations aware about the importance of trees.
A club comprising students has been made and it would plant saplings and install waste bins at different places of the university.
In-charge of Gomal University’s Financial Aid Dr Hamid Khan said the role of educational institutions was very important in creating a pollution-free society as this is the place where students are stressed on education as well as their training and making them the best and civilized citizens.
He further said that it was necessary to establish a pollution-free society in the restructuring of the health society, for which the students in the GYMC would play their role in cleaning Gomal University from pollution.
At the end of the ceremony, waste bins were also installed at different places.
