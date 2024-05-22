Open Menu

PM Arrives In Tehran On Day-long Visit To Iran

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:16 PM

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are part of the PM delegation in Iran.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Tehran on a day-long visit to Iran on Wednesday (today).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

A day of national mourning is being observed today in Pakistan to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of Government and the people of Pakistan with the Government and the people of Iran, on the sad demise of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian dignitaries in the helicopter crash incident.

The National flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country today.

The day of national mourning has been declared by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

