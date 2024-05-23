PM Arrives Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to Islamic Republic of Iran.
He had attended the commemoration ceremony of late Iranian President and other companions and expressed condolences with the Iranian leadership.
