PM Arrives Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to Islamic Republic of Iran.

He had attended the commemoration ceremony of late Iranian President and other companions and expressed condolences with the Iranian leadership.

