PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

The two leaders welcomed the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had an excellent telephone call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store and appreciated Norway’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine in wake of Israel’s atrocious military aggression.

Both Norway and Pakistan firmly believe that the UN backed two-state solution offers the best path to lasting peace in the middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the bold and principled decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland would encourage other countries to follow suit in recognizing the statehood of Palestine.

He expressed the optimism that the international community pays similar attention to the plight of brave, innocent Kashmiris who are also facing brutal occupation and oppression for the past 76 years.

Shehbaz Sharif and Jonas Gahr Store also exchanged views on Pakistan-Norway ties and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen their friendly and cordial relations, especially in trade and investment.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is grateful to the Norwegian Prime Minister for complimenting the Pakistani diaspora in Norway who are a bridge between both countries.

He extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.