Open Menu

PM Commends Norway’s Decision To Recognize Palestine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:47 AM

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

The two leaders welcomed the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had an excellent telephone call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store and appreciated Norway’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine in wake of Israel’s atrocious military aggression.

The two leaders welcomed the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah.

Both Norway and Pakistan firmly believe that the UN backed two-state solution offers the best path to lasting peace in the middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the bold and principled decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland would encourage other countries to follow suit in recognizing the statehood of Palestine.

He expressed the optimism that the international community pays similar attention to the plight of brave, innocent Kashmiris who are also facing brutal occupation and oppression for the past 76 years.

Shehbaz Sharif and Jonas Gahr Store also exchanged views on Pakistan-Norway ties and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen their friendly and cordial relations, especially in trade and investment.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is grateful to the Norwegian Prime Minister for complimenting the Pakistani diaspora in Norway who are a bridge between both countries.

He extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Norway Visit Ireland Spain Middle East Best Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 days ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

2 days ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan