PM Commends Norway’s Decision To Recognize Palestine
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:47 AM
The two leaders welcomed the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had an excellent telephone call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store and appreciated Norway’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine in wake of Israel’s atrocious military aggression.
The two leaders welcomed the recent decision of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah.
Both Norway and Pakistan firmly believe that the UN backed two-state solution offers the best path to lasting peace in the middle East.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the bold and principled decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland would encourage other countries to follow suit in recognizing the statehood of Palestine.
He expressed the optimism that the international community pays similar attention to the plight of brave, innocent Kashmiris who are also facing brutal occupation and oppression for the past 76 years.
Shehbaz Sharif and Jonas Gahr Store also exchanged views on Pakistan-Norway ties and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen their friendly and cordial relations, especially in trade and investment.
Shehbaz Sharif said he is grateful to the Norwegian Prime Minister for complimenting the Pakistani diaspora in Norway who are a bridge between both countries.
He extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HED for provision of uninterrupted power, drinking water in examination halls3 minutes ago
-
GC Alumnai decides to establish state-of-the art hospital in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
Two children burnt to death, four injured in house fire24 minutes ago
-
51 power pilferers booked in 765 operations: PESCO43 minutes ago
-
1,228,378 progressive power theft cases detected in PESCO in last 3 years43 minutes ago
-
Huge fire erupts at Govt higher school in Haripur43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 332,200 cusecs water43 minutes ago
-
Dermatologists advise precautions as skin ailments on rise due to heatwave43 minutes ago
-
No chance of rain on Eid, heatwave to continue: Chief Meteorologist44 minutes ago
-
PCG seize Indian gutka, foreign cigarettes from passenger coach53 minutes ago
-
TMA Kohat takes action to prevent dengue12 hours ago
-
AJK President condoles the demise of an eminent AJK lawyer12 hours ago