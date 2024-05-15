PM commends security forces for successful Zhob operation against terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the valiant personnel of Pakistan security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in District Zhob of Balochistan province.

“The Jawans of Pak Army, with a display of valour and courage, eliminated the terrorists from their hideout and sent them to hell,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that he along with entire nation were proud over their brave Jawans.

He also paid tribute to Major Babar Khan, who during the conduct of operation, sacrificed his life with courage and bravery.

The officers and jawans of Pakistan armed forces had given unprecedented sacrifices for the defence of the country and elimination of the specter of terrorism, he added.

The prime minister also reiterated the resolve that fight against terrorism would continue till its complete eradication.