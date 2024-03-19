PM Directs For A Report Over Provision Of Relief To Recent Rain Affected People
Published March 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for submission of a report regarding quick and transparent provision of relief to the people affected by recent torrential rains across the country.
He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accomplish a joint survey report in collaboration with the provinces, besides enhancement of cooperation with the provinces to face the future calamities.
The PM also sought an implementation report over his directive in the previous tenure regarding technical improvement of NDMA, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister was given a detailed briefing by the NDMA about the relief and rehabilitation activities in wake of recent torrential rains as well as weather forecast and preparedness.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen. Inam Haider Malik and relevant senior officials. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal attended the meeting through video link.
The meeting was apprised of the recent damages, rescue efforts and distribution of assistance amount.
The NDMA with assistance of provinces; specially Balochistan would soon complete a collective verification survey over number of complete and partially damaged houses.
Under the PM's directive, a total of 766,000 kg dry ration would be distributed in Gwadar till March 24, out of which about 388,000 kg ration had been distributed so far till March 16. Moreover, 97,000 kg ration had been distributed in Quetta and Dalbadin, it was further informed.
The PM directed that the relief process should be completed immediately, besides ensuring transparency in its distribution. With earlier completion of joint survey, the aid should be provided to the affected people only, he stressed, adding that affected people from the recent rains could not be left in despair and it was among government’s top priority to support them.
The meeting was further informed about the weather forecast during April to June and July to September in the current season and the preparedness of NMDA.
The prime minister was also apprised of the relief assistance sent to the affectees of Gaza by the NDMA.
From October to this day, a total of 320 tons relief goods had been sent.
