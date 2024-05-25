Open Menu

PM Directs Provision Of Latest Equipment, Technology To Civil Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM

PM directs provision of latest equipment, technology to civil armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while appreciating the civil armed forces for their anti-smuggling efforts, directed for provision of all possible facilities, latest equipment and technology to them.

Chairing an important meeting on performance of the civil armed forces in their anti-smuggling activities, the prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, they were witnessing considerable reduction in smuggling activities.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asimr Munir specially attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Finance and Revenu Muhammad Aurangzeb, IGs FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, DGs Rangers Punjab and Sindh, Pakistan Coast Guards and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of the personnel of the civil armed forces that had been performing their duties despite difficult conditions and challenges.

A number of personnel, in their anti-smuggling efforts, had embraced shahadat, he said, adding that the entire nation saluted them for their sacrifices.

The prime minister further observed that the efforts of civil armed forces were benefiting the national exchequer and reassured his government’s complete support to them in their efforts to curb smuggling.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Rangers Technology Punjab Media All Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

4 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

5 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

6 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

6 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

10 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

11 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

11 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan