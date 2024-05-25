PM Directs Provision Of Latest Equipment, Technology To Civil Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while appreciating the civil armed forces for their anti-smuggling efforts, directed for provision of all possible facilities, latest equipment and technology to them.
Chairing an important meeting on performance of the civil armed forces in their anti-smuggling activities, the prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s history, they were witnessing considerable reduction in smuggling activities.
Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asimr Munir specially attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Finance and Revenu Muhammad Aurangzeb, IGs FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, DGs Rangers Punjab and Sindh, Pakistan Coast Guards and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.
The prime minister lauded the efforts of the personnel of the civil armed forces that had been performing their duties despite difficult conditions and challenges.
A number of personnel, in their anti-smuggling efforts, had embraced shahadat, he said, adding that the entire nation saluted them for their sacrifices.
The prime minister further observed that the efforts of civil armed forces were benefiting the national exchequer and reassured his government’s complete support to them in their efforts to curb smuggling.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 persons injured in deadly road accident in Thatta shifted to LUH12 minutes ago
-
Ending deadlock better for democratic norms in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah12 minutes ago
-
MD PTV inaugurates new HD studio22 minutes ago
-
Four died, six injured as van collides with truck32 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality education to special children: Governor Punjab32 minutes ago
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha42 minutes ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 202442 minutes ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 1552 minutes ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'1 hour ago
-
Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft1 hour ago
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam1 hour ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects1 hour ago