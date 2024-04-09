PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday spoke to the leaders of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Oman and exchanged Eid greetings with them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday spoke to the leaders of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Oman and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

The telephonic conversations held between PM Sharif and the leaders of the Islamic nations focused on conveying best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid and the resolve to strengthen bilateral ties.

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both sides conveyed sincere wishes for the peace, prosperity and unity of the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

PM Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkiye across all sectors of mutual interest including economy and trade.

“The two leaders reaffirmed to continue firmly and resolutely supporting each other on their core national interests. They also called for peace in Palestine,” the PM Office said in a statement.

Shehbaz Sharif called President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to extend his best wishes and convey warm greetings on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During their “most warm and cordial exchanges”, the PM Office said, the prime minister lauded the strong bonds and close cultural, religious and historical affiliation between Pakistan and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated UAE’s strong support to Pakistan and reaffirmed the shared desire of both sides to further strengthen these fraternal ties meaningfully.

Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended greetings of Eid ul Fitr.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely working with Qatar in all areas of common interest. He reiterated his government's commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries,” the PM Office said.

The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

PM Sharif received a telephone call from Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani wherein the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings.

“They expressed their satisfaction at the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar while reaffirming their common resolve to work closely in all areas of mutual interest,” the PM Office said.

In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized that cooperation between the two countries had the potential to enhance significantly, in trade, investment and other related areas.

Shehbaz Sharif phoned Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, and extended Eid greetings to him.

The prime minister prayed for unity among the ranks of the Ummah and for an end to the atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent Palestinians, a PM Office statement said.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly reciprocated the Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with each other and to further solidify bilateral ties into mutually rewarding economic cooperation.