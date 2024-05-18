PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep concern over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on his X handle, he said Pakistan’s Ambassador has been directed to provide all necessary help and assistance to the students.

He said Prime Minister Office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation.

PM Shehbaz’s telephonic conversation with Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham and directed him to provide every kind of support and help to Pakistani students in the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ambassador to visit the hostels and meet the students.

He asked the ambassador to keep in constant touch with parents of the students and provide timely information to them.

The Prime Minister instructed the embassy to provide medical facilities to the injured students.

He said immediate arrangements should be made for those injured students who want to return to Pakistan. He said the government will bear the cost in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he is personally monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

He assured that Pakistani students will not be left alone in this situation and that the government is also in touch with the government of Kyrgyzstan.

The ambassador informed the Prime Minister about the situation and said that no Pakistani was killed in the incident and the embassy is assisting the injured students.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan has established a contact with Kyrgyz authorities to ensure protection of Pakistani students.

In a post on X handle, he said the Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to fully facilitate Pakistani students.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a post on X handle said the Pakistani Ambassador and his team have responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan has strongly advised the Pakistani students to stay indoors amidst mob violence taking place outside the student hostels in Bishkek.

In social media post, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek Hasan Zaigham assured that the embassy is liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of the Pakistani students.

The envoy also shared helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, asking the students to call in case of emergency.