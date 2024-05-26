Open Menu

PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident On Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM

PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in traffic accident on Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over deaths of eleven members of a family in a traffic mishap on Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali Highway.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved relatives of the deceased and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also wished speedy recovery of the injured and directed for provision of immediate medical treatment to them.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Traffic Family Media

Recent Stories

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

4 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

6 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

6 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

7 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

8 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

8 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

12 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

13 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

13 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan