PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident On Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali Highway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over deaths of eleven members of a family in a traffic mishap on Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali Highway.
The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved relatives of the deceased and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also wished speedy recovery of the injured and directed for provision of immediate medical treatment to them.
