PM Extends Warm Wishes To Buddhists On Vesak Day
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended warm wishes to the Buddhists across the world celebrating Vesak festival being observed today.
Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon in the month of May, is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world.
Besides being the birthday of Buddha two and a half millennia ago, it also marks Buddha's attainment as well as his death.
"May this day bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to all. Let’s celebrate our shared heritage and continue working towards mutual respect and understanding," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
