Open Menu

PM Felicitates Nation As Pakistan Launches 2nd Satellite For Fastest Internet Connectivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) As Pakistan launched its second communication satellite Paksat MM1 on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation hoping that it would help provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country.

"I am particularly excited about the potential impact of Paksat MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan.

With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionize our digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country," the prime minister said in a statement.

Felicitating the nation on the "momentous occasion", he said that the achievement marked a significant advancement in Pakistan's space and communication capabilities, and he was proud of the national accomplishment.

The prime minister said that Paksat MM1 would not only enhance the lives of Pakistani citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

PM Shehbaz said that the launch of Paksat MM1 from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

"It is through such cooperative endeavours that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people."

He said that the positioning of Paksat MM1 in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above earth was an impressive feat that showcased the nation's scientific and technological prowess.

He lauded the dedication and hard work of the talented individuals at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and all those involved in the mission.

Calling the collective efforts and determination the driving forces of Pakistan's progress, the prime minister said the Paksat MM1 launch was a testament to the nation's potential and the bright future that lies ahead.

"May the launch of Paksat MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology," he prayed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Internet Technology China Xichang Progress May All From

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

18 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan