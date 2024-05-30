PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) As Pakistan launched its second communication satellite Paksat MM1 on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation hoping that it would help provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country.
"I am particularly excited about the potential impact of Paksat MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan.
With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionize our digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country," the prime minister said in a statement.
Felicitating the nation on the "momentous occasion", he said that the achievement marked a significant advancement in Pakistan's space and communication capabilities, and he was proud of the national accomplishment.
The prime minister said that Paksat MM1 would not only enhance the lives of Pakistani citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.
PM Shehbaz said that the launch of Paksat MM1 from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.
"It is through such cooperative endeavours that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people."
He said that the positioning of Paksat MM1 in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above earth was an impressive feat that showcased the nation's scientific and technological prowess.
He lauded the dedication and hard work of the talented individuals at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and all those involved in the mission.
Calling the collective efforts and determination the driving forces of Pakistan's progress, the prime minister said the Paksat MM1 launch was a testament to the nation's potential and the bright future that lies ahead.
"May the launch of Paksat MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology," he prayed.
