PM Felicitates Newly Elected Members Of National, Provincial Assemblies
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the newly elected members of national and provincial assemblies in the bye elections.
In a statement, he said the victory of the newly elected members of Pakistan Muslim League(N) was reflection of trust of people.
He thanked the people for voting for PML(N) and assured that every effort would be made to serve the people, adding, "We will try to come to expectations of the people with full sincerity and hard work."
He said the public opinion was changing prominently with the clear indication of economic improvement.
The success of the candidates of PML(N) was recognition of the revival of the economy, decrease in inflation and improvement in foreign affairs by the government, he added.
"Inshallah the public opinion will change further with the economic improvement and relief to the public in future," he added.
He said the predictions of the international financial institutions, news organizations and surveys about economic improvement had a positive effect on the people.
After February 8, the non political attitude of the opposition disappointed their supporters and people, he observed.
The prime minister said win and loss was part of the electoral process and adoption of political cooperation instead of levelling allegations was democratic behaviour.
He said the weaknesses in the electoral process and objections could be removed only with mutual cooperation and political dialogue.
