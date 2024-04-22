Open Menu

PM Felicitates Newly Elected Members Of National, Provincial Assemblies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

PM felicitates newly elected members of national, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the newly elected members of national and provincial assemblies in the bye elections.

In a statement, he said the victory of the newly elected members of Pakistan Muslim League(N) was reflection of trust of people.

He thanked the people for voting for PML(N) and assured that every effort would be made to serve the people, adding, "We will try to come to expectations of the people with full sincerity and hard work."

He said the public opinion was changing prominently with the clear indication of economic improvement.

The success of the candidates of PML(N) was recognition of the revival of the economy, decrease in inflation and improvement in foreign affairs by the government, he added.

"Inshallah the public opinion will change further with the economic improvement and relief to the public in future," he added.

He said the predictions of the international financial institutions, news organizations and surveys about economic improvement had a positive effect on the people.

After February 8, the non political attitude of the opposition disappointed their supporters and people, he observed.

The prime minister said win and loss was part of the electoral process and adoption of political cooperation instead of levelling allegations was democratic behaviour.

He said the weaknesses in the electoral process and objections could be removed only with mutual cooperation and political dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Turkish Lira February Sunday Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

4 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

7 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

7 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

1 day ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan