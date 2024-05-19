PM For Necessary Arrangements To Bring Back Students From Kyrgyz Republic
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday contacted Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham and directed him for making necessary arrangements for a special flight being sent to Bishkek this evening to bring back Pakistani students.
The special aeroplane will bring back 130 students to Pakistan on Sunday night, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
At the instructions of the prime minister, the government of Pakistan will bear all the expenses of the special plane.
The prime minister directed for keeping continuous contacts with all the students and their families, emphasising that the return of injured students should be a priority.
He further asked for bringing back those students back whose families were residing with them in Kyrgyzstan on urgent basis.
The ambassador of Pakistan Zaigham apprised the prime minister of his meeting with the Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister. According to Kyrgyz authorities, the situation was under control and no new incident of violence took place in the last two days. Security measures had been enhanced and the foreign students including Pakistanis were safe.
The prime minister directed that despite return of normalcy in Bishkek, those students should be facilitated who wanted to return to Pakistan.
A number of students have already returned from Kyrgyzstan on Sunday via commercial flights.
