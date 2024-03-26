PM Lauds Security Forces For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Turbat Naval Airbase
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase.
Due to a prompt and effective response by the security forces, terrorists were sent to hell, thus saving the country from a huge damage, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister also expressed the resolve to crush the specter of terrorism.
The entire nation was standing with their brave security forces and paid tribute to them, he added.
