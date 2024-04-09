PM, Qatari PM Resolve To Expand Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar while reaffirming their common resolve to work closely in all areas of mutual interest.
In this context, the prime minister emphasized that cooperation between the two countries had the potential to enhance significantly, in trade, investment and other related areas.
The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The invitation was accepted with thanks.
