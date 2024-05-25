PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Strong Commitment To Just Struggle Of Palestinian People
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:17 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says during his telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris yesterday, he lauded International Court of Justice decision to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people.
In a Post on his X handle, he said that during his telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris yesterday, he lauded International Court of Justice decision to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.
Admiring Ireland's recent decision to recognize the state of Palestine, the Prime Minister said this will not only send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who are suffering Israel's brutal atrocities but would also go a long way in promoting Palestine cause and encourage other countries to follow suit.
The Prime Minister hoped the oppressed people of Kashmir would also receive similar attention from the international community as they too have been enduring brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.
Recent Stories
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds ICJ' decision to stop Israeli assault on Gaza, Rafah10 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
NSPP's Management Course participants visit Pakistan's missions abroad1 hour ago
-
MNA Jamshaid Dasti, 15 unknown accomplices booked for interference in state affairs1 hour ago
-
PM hails Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine1 hour ago
-
NCHR to launch technical note on child protection12 hours ago
-
Muzaffargarh's girl selected for e-learning12 hours ago
-
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases13 hours ago
-
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary13 hours ago
-
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta13 hours ago
-
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors13 hours ago