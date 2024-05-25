,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people.

In a Post on his X handle, he said that during his telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris yesterday, he lauded International Court of Justice decision to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.

Admiring Ireland's recent decision to recognize the state of Palestine, the Prime Minister said this will not only send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who are suffering Israel's brutal atrocities but would also go a long way in promoting Palestine cause and encourage other countries to follow suit.

The Prime Minister hoped the oppressed people of Kashmir would also receive similar attention from the international community as they too have been enduring brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.