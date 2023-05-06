UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Calls For Revival Of 'Commonwealth Of Nations'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2023 | 12:26 PM

PM Shehbaz calls for revival of 'Commonwealth of Nations'

The Prime Minister calls upon the leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Commonwealth countries to reimagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with greater synergy and stronger sense of purpose.

He was addressing a meeting of Commonwealth Leaders in London on Friday.

During his address to the meeting, the Prime Minister called upon the leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth.

Talking about the steps taken by the government, the Prime Minister said on the occasion that it is equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities.

He said that the government was empowering the women and mainstreaming the marginalized youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender community.

