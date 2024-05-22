Open Menu

PM Shehbaz In Tehran On Daylong Condolatory Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PM Shehbaz in Tehran on daylong condolatory visit

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on a daylong visit to condole the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior Iranian leaders in a helicopter crash.

On his arrival at the Tehran International Airport, the prime minister was received by Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

During the visit, he will call on the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and meet Acting President of Iran Dr Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

