PM Takes Notice Of Deliberate Delay In Tax Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:07 PM

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suspends the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other concerned officers and ordered an inquiry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday notice of deliberate delay in tax cases.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister office, the Prime Minister suspended the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other concerned officers and ordered an inquiry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of billions of national treasury is subject to legal disputes. He categorically stated that he will not accept any kind of carelessness and negligence in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he is personally monitoring reforms in the tax system as per the promise made to the people. He emphasized the need for working tirelessly to save every penny of the country and increase the revenue.

