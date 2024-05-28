PM Takes Notices Of Unannounced Load-shedding In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
The sources said that an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is due today to deliberate on the issue.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the ongoing unannounced load shedding affecting various parts of the country.
The sources said that an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is due today to deliberate on the issue.
During this meeting, he will receive a detailed briefing on the current demand and supply of electricity and the measures being taken to address load shedding.
The meeting will also review the progress of ongoing actions against electricity theft. Additionally, discussions will be held regarding the electricity-related challenges faced by the provinces.
Recent Stories
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice26 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir carries great importance in Pakistan's history10 minutes ago
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities20 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm20 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar40 minutes ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik40 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project40 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered1 hour ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation1 hour ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles1 hour ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal1 hour ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago