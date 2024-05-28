PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources said that an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is due today to deliberate on the issue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the ongoing unannounced load shedding affecting various parts of the country.

The sources said that an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair is due today to deliberate on the issue.

During this meeting, he will receive a detailed briefing on the current demand and supply of electricity and the measures being taken to address load shedding.

The meeting will also review the progress of ongoing actions against electricity theft. Additionally, discussions will be held regarding the electricity-related challenges faced by the provinces.