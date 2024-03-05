PML-N calls for opposition’s positive role for national progress.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that constructive opposition was needed to foster political stability and economic progress.

Speaking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition to transcend political confrontations and instead focus on playing a positive role in the country's development.

He said that the Sunni Ittehad Council-elected lawmakers should play a positive role in the National Assembly.

He said that PML-N has a comprehensive plan to get the country out of this political, economic, and constitutional crisis.

The country will be put back on track with development, he added.