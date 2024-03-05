PML-N Calls For Opposition’s Positive Role For National Progress.
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that constructive opposition was needed to foster political stability and economic progress.
Speaking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition to transcend political confrontations and instead focus on playing a positive role in the country's development.
He said that the Sunni Ittehad Council-elected lawmakers should play a positive role in the National Assembly.
He said that PML-N has a comprehensive plan to get the country out of this political, economic, and constitutional crisis.
The country will be put back on track with development, he added.
