PML-N Calls Meeting To Decide Matter Of President Election

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:47 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called a meeting to decide the matter of the election of the party's president on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The sources said that the party’s Election Commission would issue nomination papers today for the election of the party president.

The Election Commission of the PML-N would be headed by Rana Sanaullah, with Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar, and Kheel Das Kohistani as members.

The candidates for the party president election can submit their nomination papers until 5 PM on May 27.

The scrutiny of the submitted nomination papers will take place from 1 to 2 PM on May 28.

The sources indicated that the central General Council of the PML-N will elect the new president at 4 PM on May 28.

The PML-N also released the agenda for tomorrow’s General Council meeting regarding the proposed amendments to the party constitution will be made.

The various resolutions will be presented at the meeting, which would be held at a local hotel.

