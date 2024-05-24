Open Menu

PML-N Guarantor To Pakistan's Development And Prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali said on Friday that the PML-N was the guarantor of the country’s development, prosperity, and bright future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali said on Friday that the PML-N was the guarantor of the country’s development, prosperity, and bright future.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated that the government has successfully put the country on the path of economic revival.

He said, "The country is going through a critical phase and cannot afford any irresponsible behavior."

Abid Sher Ali urged all political parties to set aside their differences and make collective efforts to steer the country out of its current crises.

He said that certain elements have habitually making baseless allegations and creating confusion among the public that was shameful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

3 minutes ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

3 minutes ago
 Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Poga ..

Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises

3 minutes ago
 EU told to tackle food cost differences across the ..

EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

12 minutes ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

13 minutes ago
PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

14 minutes ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

14 minutes ago
 Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledg ..

Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree

14 minutes ago
 Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce po ..

Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding

14 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhai ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising ..

12 minutes ago
 PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden thr ..

PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan