PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Thursday that all political parties have to play their role to get Pakistan out of the existing crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Thursday that all political parties have to play their role to get Pakistan out of the existing crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition ought to fulfill its constitutional role rather than inciting turmoil through nationwide disruptions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been repeatedly invited to participate in dialogue to uplift the country, but they have not responded favorably, he added.

Current government is committed to bring the country out of economic quagmire, he added.