PML-N To Take Action Against Electricity, Gas, Tax Evasion: Dr Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Dr Musadik Malik said on Monday that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was determined to launch a crackdown on electricity, gas and tax evaders.

Talking to ptv, he said that the only way to facilitate the poor people was to stabilize the economy by stopping these thefts.

He said the prime minister vowed to empower farmers in agriculture by providing seeds, direct subsidy on fertilizers and provision of solar water to uplift the agriculture, he added.

PML-N government will provide easy loans for the small and medium enterprise (SMEs) sector, The prime minister vows to launch a training program for 500,000 youth in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning because they all will contribute to the country's economy, he added.

